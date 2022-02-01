PARSIQ Price Tops $0.34 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $48.89 million and $391,810.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000883 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.16 or 0.00255957 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006957 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.32 or 0.01176842 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003601 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 144,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.