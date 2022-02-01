Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

PSN opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Richard Kolloway purchased 6,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $190,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,196 shares of company stock valued at $505,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Parsons by 86.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 87,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Parsons in the second quarter worth about $304,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Parsons by 12.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Parsons by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

