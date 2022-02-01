Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.26%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

