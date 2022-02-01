Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.88.
Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.57. 6,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,694. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
