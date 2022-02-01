Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.88.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.57. 6,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,694. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

