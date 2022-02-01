Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 595,407 shares.The stock last traded at $25.94 and had previously closed at $24.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

