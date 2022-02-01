Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $203.98 on Tuesday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,953,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.