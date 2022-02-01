Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

PBA traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.75. 1,662,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,667,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

