Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

