Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
