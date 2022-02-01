Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.