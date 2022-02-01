PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PMT. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

