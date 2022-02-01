Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Peoples Financial Services Company Profile
Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.
