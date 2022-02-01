Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

