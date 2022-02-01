Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $21,145.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $21,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFGC traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,448. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,046 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $350,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,278.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.