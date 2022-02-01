Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $716.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

