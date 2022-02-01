Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

DWACU opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.