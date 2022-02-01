Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $8,144,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

DWACU opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

