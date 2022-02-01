Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,029 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.68% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $199,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTB opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

