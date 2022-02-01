Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.