Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,914 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 72.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:NRACU opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

