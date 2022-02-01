Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.74% of CleanTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,959,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $13,135,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.