Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $5.83 Million Position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shelter Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHQA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.