Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PONO Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,955,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in PONO Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,147,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000.

NASDAQ PONOU opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. PONO Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46.

