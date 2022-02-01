Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 156.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,047 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.62% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,586,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of WOOF opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.06. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

