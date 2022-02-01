PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Up 0.2%

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$24.10 and last traded at C$24.10. 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFB. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of PFB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The company has a market cap of C$163.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.02.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

