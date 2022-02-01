Phantomx (PNX) Market Cap Reaches $33,751.19

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $33,751.19 and approximately $20.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

