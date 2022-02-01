Pinterest (PINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

