Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TCFC stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

