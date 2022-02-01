PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 88,287 shares of company stock worth $381,036 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190,006 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

MYPS opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

