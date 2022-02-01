Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (PCGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PCGH stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.49. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 228.39 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.17).
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
