Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (PCGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PCGH stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 288.49. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 228.39 ($3.07) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.17).

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

