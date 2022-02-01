PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $148,710.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.88 or 0.07139173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,360.93 or 1.00028363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006733 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

