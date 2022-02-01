PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

