PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,902,100 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 5,061,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 7,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,429. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

