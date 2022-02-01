Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of PFD opened at GBX 116.53 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.76. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.71).
About Premier Foods
