Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 116.53 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.76. Premier Foods has a one year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.71).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

