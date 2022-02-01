Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of PetIQ worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $601.10 million, a P/E ratio of -44.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

