Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

