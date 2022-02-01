Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 448,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 62.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,668,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 640,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $668.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

