Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,405 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,440,000 after buying an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Oak Management Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after buying an additional 833,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,923,000 after buying an additional 611,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,853,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,543,000 after buying an additional 364,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

