Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 132.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of CHKP opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

