Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $30.15 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $211,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 828,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.20. 69,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.