Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $21,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 13,888.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,014,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,831,000 after buying an additional 1,007,356 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,266,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 281,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.