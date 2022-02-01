Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.43. 11,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

