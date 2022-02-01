Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 582,494 shares of company stock worth $91,757,751. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.15. 82,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,311,822. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

