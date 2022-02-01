Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) versus i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Head to Head Survey

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -4.09% N/A -1.73% i3 Verticals -2.69% 6.65% 3.04%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Priority Technology and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00

Priority Technology presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.27%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $33.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and i3 Verticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.04 $25.66 million ($0.49) -12.37 i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.33 -$4.46 million ($0.33) -70.12

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Priority Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

