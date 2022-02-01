Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of PBAM opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

