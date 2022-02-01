Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.60. Approximately 77,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 59,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical to C$37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.70.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profound Medical (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

