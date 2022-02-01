Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,733 shares of company stock worth $15,654,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 406,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 513,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

