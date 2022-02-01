Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 208,187 shares.The stock last traded at $35.93 and had previously closed at $35.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.68.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

