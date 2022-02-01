ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Up 45.2% in January

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the December 31st total of 833,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,522. The company has a market capitalization of $286.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

