PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PUTKY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

