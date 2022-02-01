Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,576 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Fossil Group worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fossil Group by 411.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59. Fossil Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a P/E ratio of 369.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

