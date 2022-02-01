Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Cato worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cato by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other Cato news, Director Bailey W. Patrick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

