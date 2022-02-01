Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $117.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $579.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.62.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

